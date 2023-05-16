Bank of Baroda's profit surges to Rs 4,775 crore, lender declares dividend at Rs 5.5 per share

The bank reported net interest income (NII) at Rs 11,525 crore, versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,269.2 crore. In fourth quarter of FY22, the lender reported NII at Rs 8,611.7 crore.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported 168 percent in net profit at Rs 4,775 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 4,029.9 crore. In fourth quarter of FY22, the lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore. The bank reported net interest income (NII) at Rs 11,525 crore, versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,269.2 crore.

The gross net performing asset (NPA) was reported at Rs 36,764 crore, as against Rs 41,857.5 crore in third quarter of FY23. In percentage terms, this came up at 3.79 percent. The net NPA, meanwhile, was reported at Rs 8,384 crore.

The lender's total revenue stood at Rs 29,322.74 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 20,695.90 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's global advances registered a strong YoY growth of 18.5 percent in Q4FY23 led by robust retail loan book growth. Bank’s organic retail advances grew by 26.8 percent, driven by growth in high focus areas such as auto loan (24.4 percent), home loan (19.5 percent), personal loan (101.5 percent), mortgage loan (18.0 percent) and education loan (21.8 percent).

Bank achieved a total business of Rs 21,73,236 crore as of March 31, 2023, registering a growth of 16.6 percent YoY.

The lender has, meanwhile, recommended a dividend at Rs 5.50 per equity share (face value Rs 2/- each fully paid up) for the FY2022-23 subject to declaration/approval at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda have fixed July 1, 2023 to July 7, 2023 (both days inclusive) as book closure dates for the purpose of 27th AGM and dividend payment. Hence, shareholders having shares as on cut-off date i.e. June 30, 2023 shall be eligible for dividend, the lender said in a filing.

