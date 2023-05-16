Bank of Baroda's profit surges to Rs 4,775 crore, lender declares dividend at Rs 5.5 per share

The bank reported net interest income (NII) at Rs 11,525 crore, versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,269.2 crore. In fourth quarter of FY22, the lender reported NII at Rs 8,611.7 crore.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported 168 percent in net profit at Rs 4,775 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 4,029.9 crore. In fourth quarter of FY22, the lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore. The bank reported net interest income (NII) at Rs 11,525 crore, versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,269.2 crore.

