Bank of Baroda's profit surges to Rs 4,775 crore, lender declares dividend at Rs 5.5 per share

By Anshul  May 16, 2023 1:59:30 PM IST (Updated)

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported 168 percent in net profit at Rs 4,775 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 4,029.9 crore. In fourth quarter of FY22, the lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore. The bank reported net interest income (NII) at Rs 11,525 crore, versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,269.2 crore.

