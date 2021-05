Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,046.50 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 506.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 828.95 crore, up 52 percent from Rs 546.18 crore.

"Bank moved to a new tax structure thus reporting a loss of Rs 1,047 crore because of DTA (deferred tax asset) reversal. Excluding the impact of the change in the tax regime, the bank would have reported a profit after tax of Rs 2,267 crore in Q4FY21 and Rs 4,143 crore in FY21," it said in a release.