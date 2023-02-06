Bank of Baroda earnings — Check records set by lender in last three months

Bank of Baroda (BoB) set several records in the last three months. While it reported highest ever quarterly standalone net profit in third quarter, the bottomline got a boost from healthy growth in net interest income (NII). Additionally, the asset quality metrics showed significant improvement , with the share of bad loans in the overall loan book lowering. Overall, it was a decent quarter for the bank.

Consequently, the lender has now become India's second largest public sector bank as per total business, i.e. the sum of total deposits and total advances.

Let's take a look at the records of the lender

Highest every quarterly profit

Bank of Baroda declared highest ever quarterly standalone net profit of Rs 3,853 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, which is up by over 75 percent from the year ago quarter of Rs 2,197 crore.

NIM at 31-quarter high

Bank of Baroda’s 13-quarter high loan growth of 19.7 percent YOY drove the 31-quarter high net interest margin (NIM) and 31 quarter high return ratios.

NIM is the difference between the interest a bank pays on its deposits and the yield it earns through lending.

Net NPA at 31-quarter low

Net NPA dropped to a 31-quarter low of 0.99 percent at Rs 8,853.8 crore for the December 2022 ended quarter. In the September quarter, net NPA stood at 1.16 percent at Rs 9,672.2 crore. This was the first time it has slipped below a percent.

CASA ratio at 8-quarter low

The lender's current account and savings account (CASA) — low cost deposits — ratio came down to an eight quarter low of 41.6 percent.

Gross non-performing assets at 30-quarter low

The gross non-performing assets declined to a 30-quarters low of 4.53 percent at Rs 41,857.5 as against 5.31 percent in the July to September quarter of the current financial year.

Decent jump in NII

The net interest income jumped by over 21 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 10,818 crore the poll projection of Rs 10,378.8 crore. This comes on the back of a robust loan growth and an improvement in net interest margins as well.

Asset quality improvement

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non performing assets (NPA) came at 4.53 percent versus 7.25 percent a year ago. Outstanding gross bad loans dipped by 25 percent to Rs 41,857.50 crore. The annualised slippage ratio declined to 1.05 percent for the December quarter.

Sharp rise in cost of deposit

The public sector lender's cost of deposit increased sharply to 4.01 percent from 3.50 percent a year ago. This was mainly driven by its international deposits. Growth in domestic deposits came in at 14.5 percent, while overall deposits grew by 17.5 percent. Low-cost current and savings account deposits grew by 7.6 percent.

Growth in loans

Retail loans grew at the fastest pace of 29.4 percent for the quarter. Corporate loans grew by 13.3 percent and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises grew 11.1 percent year-on-year.