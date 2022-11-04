Bank of Baroda earnings preview | Loan growth outlook key with robust net profit expected

Bank of Baroda will be reporting its quarter two earnings on Saturday. CNBC-TV18 poll suggests NII growth of 18 percent year-on-year and 1 percent sequentially, a profit growth of 22.8 percent year-on-year and more than 18 percent sequentially.

Bank of Baroda will be reporting its quarter two earnings on Saturday and the street is anticipating strong profit after tax (net profit) growth. This growth will be led by robust operating profit growth.

The net profit growth is anticipated to be around 22.8 percent year-on-year and about 18.3 percent sequentially. Net interest margin can improve on a year-on-year basis.

A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that net interest margin or NII growth should come in around 18 percent year-on-year and a percent sequentially.

CLSA expects the gross NPAs (non-performing asset) to rise to 6.32 on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, Kotak Securities has estimated a decline in operating profit by 1.3 percent year-on-year but it may increase by more than 20 percent sequentially.

Loan growth is expected to be largely around 18-19 percent on a year-on-year basis and 3 percent sequentially.

What to watch out for?

The management's commentary with respect to the outlook on loan growth ahead will be watched closely.