Bandhan Bank says collection efficiency improved by 16%; asset quality no longer a worry

Bandhan Bank’s worst is over in terms of asset quality woes, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18. He said that he sees an improvement in asset quality since September. According to him, collection efficiency has also improved by 16 percent.

Private sector Bandhan Bank, on Friday, October 29, reported a net loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Kolkata-headquartered bank posted a net profit of Rs 920 crore.

CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 182.2 crore for the quarter under review. Total income of the bank in July-September 2021-22, however, rose 6 percent to Rs 2,427 crore, as against Rs 2,289.9 crore in the year-ago period, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank's net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 0.6 percent to Rs 1,935.4 crore as against Rs 1,923.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Non-interest income grew by 34 percent to Rs 491.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, against Rs 366.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“Asset quality is improving from the last quarter and we know that the worst is over. In Q1, we faced a severe effect of the second wave of COVID-19, but from September it improved in a way that has given comfort to the bank that future growth is coming,” Ghosh said.

According to him, collection efficiency has improved by 16 percent. “June-September collection efficiency has improved 16 percent; the Special Mention Account-0 (SMA-0) has become half, SMA-1 has come 25 percent down and SMA-2 is flat,” said Ghosh.

On the restructured book, he said, “The restructured book is at Rs 8,326 crore.”

However, said Ghosh, the customers have been informed by the government (Assam government) that if they do not pay the dues, the credit history will turn bad.

