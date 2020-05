Bandhan Bank on Tuesday reported a 20.5 percent fall in net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to Rs 517.28 crore as against Rs 650.87 crore in the same period last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter grew by 33.57 percent to Rs 1,680 crore as against Rs 1,258 crore, YoY.

Net interest margin during the quarter stood at 8.13 percent versus 7.9 percent, QoQ.

During the quarter the bank has taken COVID-19 related provision amounting to Rs 690 crore.

Provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 827.36 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 294.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

"This provision is higher than the RBI minimum required provision. With this provision and additional Standard Assets provision that Bank is carrying in Micro banking portfolio total additional provision in books stands at Rs 1,000 crore," the bank said.

Asset quality of the bank during the quarter improved as gross NPA fell 16 percent to Rs 992.8 crore as against Rs 1,182 crore, QoQ. Gross NPA (as a percentage of gross advances) declined by 45 bps to 1.48 percent against 1.93 percent in the previous quarter.

Net NPA in the March quarter also declined 20.8 percent to Rs 389.4 crore from Rs 491.4 crore in the December quarter. Net NPA (as a percentage of net advances) fell by 23 bps to 0.58 percent versus 0.81 percent, QoQ.

“Q4FY20 has been a satisfying quarter given the challenges faced during the quarter. During the quarter, the Bank has showcased the strengths of its deposit franchise with continuously growing deposits in all the segments," said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank.

A large part of the bank's loan book is under the three-month moratorium. The bank said that 100 percent of its micro loan book and 13 percent of the mortgage loan book has opted for the moratorium.

Among SME loans, 35 percent in value terms is under moratorium. However, despite moratorium was offered to all SME customers, 65 percent paid instalments in April, the bank said.

Moreover, 59 percent of Micro Finance Institutions (MFI) loan book is under moratorium while none of the NBFC has opted for it.

Total Advances in Q4FY20 grew by 60.46 percent to Rs 71,846 crore as against Rs 44,776 crore, YoY and 9.76 percent against Rs 65,456 crore, QoQ.

Total Deposits increased by 32.04 percent to Rs 57,802 crore as on March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 43,232 crore as on March 31, 2019 and 3.96 percent QoQ against Rs 54,908 crore as on December 31, 2019, the bank said.