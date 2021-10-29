Bandhan Bank reports net loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore in Sept quarter on higher provisions

Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Kolkata-headquartered bank posted a net profit of Rs 920 crore.

Total income of the bank in July-September 2021-22, however, rose 6 percent to Rs 2,427 crore, as against Rs 2,289.9 crore in the year-ago period, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's provisions (other than taxes) rose multi-fold to Rs 5,577.9 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 379.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bank's net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 0.6 percent to Rs 1,935.4 crore as against Rs 1,923.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Non-interest income grew by 34.0 percent to Rs 491.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, against Rs 366.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The operating profit for the quarter decreased by 3.9 percent to Rs 1,549.2 crore against Rs 1,612.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net interest margin (annualised) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, stood at 7.6 percent against 8.0 percent on September 30, 2020.

The total advances (on book + off book + TLTRO + PTC) grew by 6.6 percent to Rs 81,661.2 crore as on September 30, 2021 against Rs 76,614.6 crore as on September 30, 2020. Total deposits increased by 23.9 percent to Rs 81,898.3 crore as of September 30, 2021, as compared to Rs 66,127.7 crore as on September 30, 2020.

The gross NPAs as of September 30, 2021, is at Rs 8,763.6 crore (10.8 percent) against Rs 6,440.4 crore (8.2 percent) as of June 30, 2021. Net NPAs as of September 30, 2021, stood at Rs 2,265.8 crore (3.0 percent) against Rs 2,457.9 crore (3.3 percent) as of June 30, 2021.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO of Bandhan Bank said, "During the quarter we have seen a substantial recovery in collections as the second wave of covid subsided. We have recognized the stress pool and proactively taken additional requisite provisions such as to meet any contingency requirements and to look forward to do business on a clean slate. This has resulted in a loss for the quarter. However, it will help us to concentrate on fresh business growth and to concentrate towards achieving

our long term goals with renewed energy."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bandhan Bank ended at Rs 291.50, down by Rs 7.05, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.