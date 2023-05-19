Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit slides 57%, dividend declared of Rs 1.50 per share

Net interest income, which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, declined 2.7 percent. Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd ended at Rs 238.60, down by Rs 5.40, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday, May 19, reported a 57.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 808.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,902 crore, Bandhan Bank said in a BSE filing.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, declined 2.7 percent, coming at Rs 2,471.8 crore against Rs 2,540.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 4.87 percent in the March quarter against 7.15 percent in the December quarter. Net NPAs added up to at 1.17 percent against 1.86 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 5,298.6 crore against Rs 6,964.7 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPAs came at Rs 1,228.3 crore against Rs 1,711.2 crore quarter-on-quarter.

FY23

The NII for the current year grew by 6.3 percent to Rs 9,260 crore against Rs 8,714 crore in the previous year. Non-interest income declined by 12.5 percent to Rs 2,469 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 2,823 crore in the previous year ended March 31, 2022.

The company's operating profit for the year decreased by 11.5 percent to Rs 7,091 crore against Rs 8,013 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin (annualised) for the year ended March 31, 2023, stood at 7.2 percent against 8.2 percent on March 31, 2022.

The total advances (on book plus off book plus TLTRO plus PTC) grew by 10 percent to Rs 1,09,122 crore as on March 31, 2023, against Rs 99,338 crore on March 31, 2022. Total deposits increased by 12 percent to Rs 1,08,069 crore as on March 31, 2023, compared to Rs 96,331 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Gross NPAs as on March 31, 2023, stood at Rs 5,299 crore (4.9 percent) against Rs 6,380 crore (6.5 percent) as on March 31, 2022. Net NPAs on March 31, 2023, stood at Rs 1,228 crore (1.2 percent) against Rs 1,564 crore (1.7 percent) on March 31, 2022.

Dividend

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each (i.e. 15 percent) from the profits of the bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.