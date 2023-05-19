Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit slides 57%, dividend declared of Rs 1.50 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd ended at Rs 238.60, down by Rs 5.40, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday, May 19, reported a 57.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 808.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,902 crore, Bandhan Bank said in a BSE filing.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, declined 2.7 percent, coming at Rs 2,471.8 crore against Rs 2,540.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.