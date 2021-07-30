Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • earnings>
    • Bandhan Bank Q1FY22: Profit falls 32% at Rs 373 cr

    Bandhan Bank Q1FY22: Profit falls 32% at Rs 373 cr

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bandhan Bank on Friday reported 32 percent decline in net profit at Rs 373.10 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as provisions for bad loans spiked. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 549.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income however was up 20.4 percent at Rs 2,647.50 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,198.30 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Bandhan Bank Q1FY22: Profit falls 32% at Rs 373 cr
    Bandhan Bank on Friday reported 32 percent decline in net profit at Rs 373.10 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as provisions for bad loans spiked. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 549.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
    Total income however was up 20.4 percent at Rs 2,647.50 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,198.30 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) spiked to 8.2 percent of gross advances as of June 30, 2021 from 1.4 percent by June 2020.
    Net NPAs (or bad loans) also jumped to 3.3 percent from 0.5 percent. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 1,374.87 crore in the quarter from Rs 849.06 crore parked aside in the year-ago period.
    Bandhan Bank stock settled 0.43 percent up at Rs 291.30 on BSE.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Britannia Industries Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 7.5% decline in revenues

    Next Article

    Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit zooms nearly 5-fold to Rs 133.7 cr

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
    Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
    Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
    Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
    Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
    Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
    Bajaj Auto3,845.00 82.20 2.18
    Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
    HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
    Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
    SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
    Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
    SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
    Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
    SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
    Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
    Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
    Euro-Rupee88.37800.13000.15
    Pound-Rupee103.77200.11900.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6783-0.0001-0.01
    View More