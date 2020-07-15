Business Bandhan Bank Q1 net profit falls 32% to Rs 550 crore on higher provisioning Updated : July 15, 2020 05:47 PM IST The Kolkata-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 803.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Stock of Bandhan Bank closed at Rs 349.65 apiece on BSE, down 0.78 per cent from previous close. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply