Balkrishna Industries shares surge 10% to hit record high on stellar March quarter earnings

Updated : May 17, 2021 12:39:34 IST

The firm's net profit rose 43.54 percent to Rs 379.95 crore in Q4 as against Rs 264.70 crore during the quarter ended March 2020.
The standalone revenue for Q4 came in at Rs 1,746 crore, up 29 percent year on year (YoY), on the back of healthy volume growth.
Published : May 17, 2021 12:39 PM IST

