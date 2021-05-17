Balkrishna Industries shares surge 10% to hit record high on stellar March quarter earnings Updated : May 17, 2021 12:39:34 IST The firm's net profit rose 43.54 percent to Rs 379.95 crore in Q4 as against Rs 264.70 crore during the quarter ended March 2020. The standalone revenue for Q4 came in at Rs 1,746 crore, up 29 percent year on year (YoY), on the back of healthy volume growth. Published : May 17, 2021 12:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply