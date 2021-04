Bajaj Finance is expected to have sequentially better Q4FY21 numbers on the earnings front on Tuesday. The key things to watch will be net interest margins (NIMs), which is expected to decline on a year-on-year (YoY) and on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Asset quality trend and management commentary with respect to future outlook – especially on the credit cost side and growth – will be seen closely.

CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests net interest income (NII) decline on a YoY basis by 5.2 percent. The net profit is expected to be up about 38 percent on a YoY basis.