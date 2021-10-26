Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 53.5% to Rs 1,481 crore, misses estimates

Leading non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted 53.5 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,481 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 965 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,495.2 crore for the quarter under review.

Deposits book on a YOY basis grew by 33 percent to Rs 28,720 crore as of September 30, 2021. Its contribution to consolidated borrowings was 20 percent. Opex to NII for Q2 FY22 was 38.1 percent vs 27.8 percent in Q2 FY21.

Also Read:

Loan losses and provisions for the quarter were Rs 1,300 crore. Total provisions taken in the first half of the year is Rs 3,051 crore. During the quarter, the company has increased management overlay provision from Rs 483 crore as of June 30, 2021, to Rs 832 crore as of 30 September 2021 to protect itself from a potential third wave.

The GNPA (gross non-performing assets) and NNPA (net non-performing assets) as of September 30, 2021, stood at 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent compared to 2.96 percent and 1.46 percent as of June 30, 2021. In absence of a severe third wave, the company estimates its GNPA at 1.7-1.8 percent and NNPA at 0.7-0.8 percent by March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the company estimates its overall credit cost for FY22 to be approximately Rs 4,300 crore.

The GNPA as of September 30, 2021, was reduced to Rs 4,103 crore vs Rs 4,737 crore as of June 30, 2021. NNPA as of September 30, 2021, reduced to Rs 1,826 crore vs Rs 2,307 crore as of June 30, 2021. Secured assets constituted 78 percent of NNPA of which auto finance was Rs 1,027 crore (Rs 1,420 crore as of June 30, 2021) and mortgages were Rs 296 crore (Rs 290 crore as of June 30, 2021).

Overall stage 2 assets as of September 30, 2021, was reduced to Rs 5,962 crore vs Rs 7,425 crore as of June 30, 2021. Non-overdue one-time restructuring (OTR) book as of September 30, 2021, increased to Rs 1,512 crore vs Rs 1,287 crore as of June 30, 2021. In Q2 FY22, the company offered an OTR of Rs 426 crore under OTR 2.0 framework.

The company has considered OTR as an indicator of a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) and as a matter of prudence classified it as Stage 2. The company holds an ECL provision of Rs 289 crore (19.1 percent) against this book. Other stage 2 assets as of September 30, 2021, was reduced to Rs 4,451 crore vs Rs 6,137 crore as of 30 June 2021.

The company holds an ECL provision of Rs 1,030 crore (23.1 percent). Secured non-OTR stage 2 assets were Rs 2,556 crore (57 percent) and unsecured was Rs 1,894 crore (43 percent). The capital adequacy remained very strong at 27.68 percent as of September 30, 2021. Tier-1 capital was 24.90 percent.

With the normalisation of debt management cost and increase in NII as a result of balance sheet growth, Opex to NII metric should normalize in the range of 33-34 percent by Q4 FY22.

The increase in operating expenses for the quarter is on account of elevated debt management costs owing to the second wave and salary cost. In Q2 FY22, the company increased its employee strength by over 2,000 to support its growth stance.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bajaj Finance ended at Rs 7,849.15, up by Rs 204.80, or 2.68 percent on the BSE.