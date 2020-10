Bajaj Finance reported a sharp 36 percent fall in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 965 crore as compared to Rs 1,506 crore in the same quarter previous year. Net profit was below CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 1,058.8 crore.

The company's net interest income (NII) rose 4 percent to Rs 4,165 crore from Rs 4,000 crore, YoY. NII beat street estimates of Rs 3,711.7 crore.

Asset quality remained stable during Q2FY21 as gross non-performing assets (NPA) were eased to 1.03 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous quarter while net NPA declined to 0.37 percent from 0.50 percent, QoQ.

The provisioning coverage ratio as of September 30, 2020 was 64 percent.

New loans booked during Q2 FY21 were 3.62 million as against 6.47 million in Q2 FY20.

Consolidated assets under management during the quarter rose 1 percent to Rs 137,090 crore from 135,533 crore, YoY.

Liquidity surplus as of September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 22,414 crore as against Rs 8, 107 crore as of September 30, 2019. The cost of liquidity surplus for Q1FY21 was approximately Rs 220 crore as against Rs 47 crore in Q2FY20.

Loan losses and provisions for Q2FY21 was Rs 1,700 crore as against Rs 594 crore in Q2FY20.

"Consequent to the ongoing pandemic, the Company has further increased its provisions on stage 1 and 2 assets by Rs 1,370 crore to Rs 5,099 crore as of September 30, 2020, as against Rs 3,729 crore as of June 30, 2020. The Company has strong pre-provisioning profitability to manage loan losses arising out of COVID-19," Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of September 30, 2020, stood at 26.64 percent. The Tier-I capital stood at 23.01 percent.

