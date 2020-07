NBFC major Bajaj Finance reported a 19.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 to Rs 962.32 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,195.25 crore in the same period last year.

Net Interest Income for Q1FY21 rose by 12 percent to Rs 4, 152 crore from Rs 3,694 crore in Q1FY20.

Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2020, grew by 7 percent to Rs 138,055 crore from Rs 128,898 crore as of June 30, 2019.

"The company's business operations in Q1FY21 were considerably impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns which remained for most of Q1FY21. It has resulted in significantly lower business acquisition and constraints on recovery of overdue from customers," Bajaj Finance in a regulatory filing.

New loans booked during the quarter declined by 76 percent to 1.75 million from 7.27 million in the same period last year. Customer franchise as of June 30, 2020, increased by 16 percent to 42.95 million from 36.94 million as of June 30, 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) in Q1FY21 fell to 1.4 percent from 1.61 percent while net NPAs declined to 0.50 percent from 0.54 percent, QoQ.

Consolidated moratorium book has reduced to Rs 21,705 crore (or 15.7 percent of AUM) from Rs 38,599 crore (or 27 percent of AUM) as of April 30, 2020, owing to the reduction in bounce rate coupled with better collection efficiency.

Total Q1 loan losses and provisions fell to Rs 1,686 crore from Rs 1,954 crore, QoQ.

The provisioning coverage ratio during the quarter rose to 65 percent from 60 percent in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, the company made an additional contingency provision for COVID-19 of Rs 1,450 crore taking the overall contingency provision for COVID-19 to Rs 2,350 crore as of June 30, 2020.

The contingency provision for COVID-19 is now at 10.8 percent of consolidated moratorium book, the company said.

Total slippages declined to Rs 140 crore from Rs 1,037 crore, QoQ.

The company expects AUM growth of 10-12 percent in FY21. It estimates credit cost to increase by 100-110 percent (Rs 6,000-6,300 crore for FY21) as against earlier estimates of 80-90 percent increase (Rs 5,400-5,700 crore for FY21).

The management sees stronger growth in H2FY21. The company decided to convert some of its existing customers with no overdue and good repayment track record from the term loan to a Flexi loan. In Q1FY21, the company converted Rs 8,600 crore of term loans into Flexi loans.

The company also announced that Rahul Bajaj, Non-Executive Chairman of the company will demit the office as Chairman of the Board w.e.f. close of business hours on 31 July 2020. He would, however, continue to serve the Company as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.

The Board of Directors also approved the appointment of Sanjiv Bajaj, currently the Vice Chairman of the Company, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from 1 August 2020, in place of Shri Rahul Bajaj.

The stock reacted negatively to the results. The stock price of Bajaj Finance fell 5.79 percent to Rs 3,242.00 at 1:55 pm, on the BSE.