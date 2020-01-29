Business
Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3
Updated : January 29, 2020 04:25 PM IST
The non-banking finance company posted a 52 percent jump in Q3 net profit as compared with Rs 1,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA as on December 31, 2019, stood at 1.61 percent and 0.70 percent, respectively.
