Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a marginal 0.4 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,310.3 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against Rs 1,305.59 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The profit was supported by a lower tax rate and higher other income.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 8.1 percent YoY to Rs 6,815.85 crore impacted by lower sales volumes on account of the coronavirus-led lockdown.

The company’s sales volume in Q4FY20 fell 16.9 percent to 9,91,961 units as compared to 11,93,590 units sold in same quarter last year.

Other income during the quarter under review rose 44.8 percent to Rs 533 crore, while tax cost declined 27.9 percent to Rs 411 crore, YoY.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose by 2.1 percent to Rs 1,252.8 crore while margin expanded 190 basis points to 18.4 percent, YoY, due to healthy exports in quarter ended March 2020.

"The complete lockdown of the country on account of COVID-19 has effectively wiped out 40 days, of which 32 days have been in 2020-21. Now, with the partial ease on lockdown, our manufacturing facilities at Chakan, Waluj and Pantnagar have opened, but are not working at a full pace," Bajaj Auto said.

In near future, the company expects to continue to witness the impact of this lockdown.