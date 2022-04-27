Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit up 10.3% YoY to Rs 1,469 crore, revenue falls 7.2%; announces dividend of Rs 140/share

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 10.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,469 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,332 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,024 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter declined 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 7,974.8 crore from Rs Rs 8,596 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's consolidated net profit in 2021-22 fiscal rose to Rs 6,166 crore, up 27 percent compared to Rs 4,857 crore in 2020-21.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 33,145 crore in the last fiscal as compared with Rs 27,741 crore in 2020-21.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 10.4 percent to Rs 1,365.6 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 1,524 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 17.12 percent in Q4 FY22 as compared to 17.7 percent in Q4 FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The Pune-based company continues to face severe supply chain challenges, especially in Q4 FY22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles. On a full-year basis, the share for motorcycles sold in the domestic market marginally improved to 18.2 percent.

The domestic commercial vehicle business recorded a growth of 47 percent against an industry growth of 21 percent. As a result, the share in the domestic market stands at 62 percent (improved by 10.9 percent over FY21).

The international business recorded its highest ever sales of over 2.5 million vehicles for FY22. With sales of over $2 billion, exports now contribute over 52 percent of our net sales.

Sequentially, the EBITDA margin improved from 15.6 percent in Q3/FY22 to 17.5 percent in Q4/FY22, largely for the positive impact of price increase, deferral of material cost increase, and improved US dollar realization and favourable sales mix.

Also, the accrual of incentive receivable from the state government of Maharashtra under the Package Scheme of Incentive 2007 amounts to Rs 31 crore for the period April 2021 to March 2022.

Exceptional items include Rs 315 crore accrued as incentive receivable from the state government of Maharashtra under Package Scheme of Incentive 2007 for the period April 2015 to March 2021.

The Board of Directors has approved a dividend at the rate of Rs 140 per share (1400 percent) of the face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Bajaj Auto ended at Rs 3,909.00, up by Rs 18.60, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.