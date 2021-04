Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 1.66 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal of 2021 at Rs 1,332.1 crore as compared to Rs 1,310.3 crore in the same period last year. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 1,299 crore.

The two and three-wheeler manufacturer's revenue during Q4FY21 rose 26.11 percent to Rs 8,596.1 crore from Rs 6,816 crore, YoY, beating CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 8,220 crore.

During the quarter ended March 2021, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,169,664 vehicles, up 18 percent as compared to 991,961 units sold in the same period of last year.

"Q4FY21 recorded a healthy double-digit growth in volume for Motorcycles in domestic market, overall exports, and Auto spare parts business," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

On the operational front, EBITDA rose 21.7 percent to Rs 1,524 crore from Rs 1,252.8 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 70 bps to 17.7 percent versus 18.4 percent, YoY, due to a sharp increase in input costs.

"Input costs continue to increase in Q1 / FY22 also," the company said.

The Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto have announced a dividend of Rs 140 per share.

In a separate BSE filing, Bajaj Auto named Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus.

"Rahul Bajaj, Non-executive Chairman of the Company, considering his age, has tendered his resignation as non-executive director and Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30 April 2021," the company said.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021. This will be taken up at the ensuing annual general meeting for the approval of the shareholders," it added.

In place of Rahul Bajaj, the outgoing Chairman of the Company, Niraj Bajaj, Non-executive Director of the Company has been appointed as Chairman of the Company with effect from 1 May 2021.

On Thursday, the shares of Bajaj Auto ended 1.44 percent lower at Rs 3,834.25 apiece on the BSE.