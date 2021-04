Bajaj Auto too will report its Q4 earnings on Thursday. CNBC-TV18 poll suggests a strong topline growth of 20 percent year-on-year (YoY), but there will be a margin compression both quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as well as on a YoY basis and it is on account of cost pressure.

On the topline, this 20 percent revenue growth will be driven by 18 percent volume growth that the company has clocked in, and here the key driver has been strong domestic two-wheeler performance in the last quarter and secondly, the exports, which have gone up by 24 percent YoY.

On the margins, street expects a 60 basis point contraction on a YoY basis and a 140 basis point contraction in margin on a QoQ basis. This is on the back of higher commodity prices.