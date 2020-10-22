Earnings Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit falls 19% YoY to Rs 1,138.2 crore; Revenue down 7% Updated : October 22, 2020 01:36 PM IST Revenue from operations in Q2FY21 declined 7.2 percent to Rs 7,156 crore from Rs 7,707 crore, YoY. Total sales volume fell 10 percent to 1,053,337 units in Q2FY21 as against 1,173,591 units in Q2FY20. Bajaj Auto's realization for the quarter ended September came in at Rs 67,935 per unit as compared Rs 65,673 per unit, YoY. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.