Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit falls 19% YoY to Rs 1,138.2 crore; Revenue down 7%

Updated : October 22, 2020 01:36 PM IST

Revenue from operations in Q2FY21 declined 7.2 percent to Rs 7,156 crore from Rs 7,707 crore, YoY.
Total sales volume fell 10 percent to 1,053,337 units in Q2FY21 as against 1,173,591 units in Q2FY20.
Bajaj Auto's realization for the quarter ended September came in at Rs 67,935 per unit as compared Rs 65,673 per unit, YoY.
