  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

Updated : July 22, 2020 01:12 PM IST

Sales volume decreased significantly by 64.4 percent to 443,103 units from 1,247,174 units in the year-ago quarter.
Bajaj Auto reported improvement in domestic motorcycle market share in Q1FY21 to 20.7 percent versus 18.5 percent at end of FY20.
Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HUL's shares slip over 3% post June quarter earnings as brokerages take cautious view

HUL's shares slip over 3% post June quarter earnings as brokerages take cautious view

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

IndiaMART InterMESH shares rally over 14% as Q1FY21 net profit doubles

IndiaMART InterMESH shares rally over 14% as Q1FY21 net profit doubles

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement