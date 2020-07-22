Earnings Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes Updated : July 22, 2020 01:12 PM IST Sales volume decreased significantly by 64.4 percent to 443,103 units from 1,247,174 units in the year-ago quarter. Bajaj Auto reported improvement in domestic motorcycle market share in Q1FY21 to 20.7 percent versus 18.5 percent at end of FY20. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply