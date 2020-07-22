Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

Two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported a sharp 53.1 percent fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 to Rs 528.04 crore as compared to Rs 1,125.67 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

The net profit of the company was marginally lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 530 crore.

Compared annually, the revenue from operations during the first quarter declined 60.3 percent to Rs 3,079.24 crore impacted by lower sales. Revenue in Q1FY20 was Rs 7,755.82 crore while CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue at Rs 3,106 crore.

Sales volume decreased significantly by 64.4 percent to 443,103 units from 1,247,174 units in the year-ago quarter.

"Q1FY21 has been an extremely challenging quarter due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and other containment/precautionary measures have resulted in disrupted supply lines and a sharp decline in overall demand," the company said in a regulatory filing.

EBITDA during the April-June quarter of FY21 fell 66 percent to Rs 408.5 crore from Rs 1,198 crore while EBITDA margin decreased by 210 bps to 13.3 percent from 15.4 percent.

"Impact of this pandemic was experienced in India and in countries across the globe that we export to. While we have restarted operations, sporadic localised lockdowns are disrupting the supply chain and impacting the ability of the business to return towards normalcy," the company added.

Bajaj Auto reported improvement in domestic motorcycle market share in Q1FY21 to 20.7 percent versus 18.5 percent at end of FY20.

In the international markets, Bajaj Auto recorded sales of over 251,840 units. In value terms, exports were $217 million (around 1 ,651 crore ).

Overall export by volume recorded a decline of 54 percent as against Q1FY20. By regions, Africa recorded a decline of 50 percent, SAME recorded a decline of 63 percent, LATAM recorded a decline of 63 percent and ASEAN recorded a decline of 67 percent.

Realization per dollar was around 75.6 in Q1FY21 as against around 72.1 in Q4FY20.