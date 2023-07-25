Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Revenue from operations jumped 29 percent and came at to Rs 10,310 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 8,005 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday, July 25, reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit Rs 1,665 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023. For the first quarter of FY23, it stood at Rs 1,173 crore.

The profit missed estimates by 4.21 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit at Rs 1,738 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 29 percent and came at to Rs 10,310 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 8,005 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company achieved highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 1,954 crore, marking a 51 percent year-on-year growth. The company's margins stood at 19 percent, reflecting a significant 280 basis points increase.

The margin improvement was driven by effective price versus cost management, favorable foreign exchange realization, and operational efficiency, Bajaj Auto said in its earnings release.

However, on a sequential basis, EBITDA margins slipped by 30 basis points due to a planned seasonal skew for commuter motorcycles.

The export volumes increased 12 percent sequentially. The domestic retail volumes outpaced export billed volumes once again.

Motorcycles were a key driver of growth for Bajaj Auto, with the Pulsar brand reaching peak volumes and revenue. The quarterly performance was bolstered by effective execution in seasonal marriage markets and a focus on the 125cc+ segment, resulting in market-leading growth and competitiveness.