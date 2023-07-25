1 Min Read
Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Revenue from operations jumped 29 percent and came at to Rs 10,310 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 8,005 crore in the same quarter of last year.
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday, July 25, reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit Rs 1,665 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023. For the first quarter of FY23, it stood at Rs 1,173 crore.
The profit missed estimates by 4.21 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit at Rs 1,738 crore.
Revenue from operations jumped 29 percent and came at to Rs 10,310 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 8,005 crore in the same quarter of last year.
(Will be updated)
