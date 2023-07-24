Bajaj Auto Q1 Preview: Margin may improve for fourth straight quarter, exports remain sluggish

Export demand continues to be adversely impacted by the unavailability of forex in the end markets. However, the company is seeing a sequential improvement.

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto will be reporting its June quarter earnings on Tuesday, July 25. The stock is the third-best performer on the Nifty 50 index so far on a year-to-date basis, with gains of 35 percent. These are the best annual returns for the Pune-based automaker so far since 2010.

A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting the company's revenue to grow in excess of 30 percent, while the bottom line is likely to expand by nearly 50 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Bajaj Auto's overall volumes increased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year, with sales crossing the 10 lakh units mark between the April-June period. Domestic volume growth was strong during the quarter, but that was offset by the weakness in the exports market.

Export demand continues to be adversely impacted by the unavailability of forex in the end markets. However, the company is seeing a sequential improvement.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, Bajaj Auto's Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said that exports are gradually recovering. Sharma further mentioned that exports in July are expected to surpass those in June, indicating a promising trend in the coming months.

Sharma highlighted the importance of monitoring the recovery in Nigeria, as it remains the biggest export market for Bajaj Auto.

The company's margin is likely to improve past 19.5 percent during the June quarter. One must keep in mind that Bajaj Auto's EBITDA margin had hit a nine-quarter high in the March quarter, at 19.3 percent. This further improvement in margin is likely to be a result of price hikes and lower raw material costs.

In case the margins do improve, this will be the fourth straight quarter of improving margin for Bajaj Auto.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 4,900 ahead of the earnings announcement.