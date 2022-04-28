Bajaj Allianz sees highest-ever gross written premium, net profit in FY22

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday said its profit remained flat at Rs 1,339 crore for the 2021-22 financial year against Rs 1,330 crore in the previous financial year. Gross written premium of the company during the financial year rose by 9 percent to Rs 13,788 crore compared to Rs 12,624 crore a year ago.

The company recorded its highest-ever gross written premium and profit after tax in FY22, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said in a statement. The company's solvency ratio stood at 344 percent, which is above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent, hence a strong indication of their claim paying capability.