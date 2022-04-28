Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 54% YoY to Rs 4,117.8 crore, NII rises 17%; beats estimates

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,117.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,677.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,879.8 crore for the quarter under review.

The bank's operating profit for the quarter grew 13 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ to Rs 6,466 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 17 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to Rs 8,819 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 stood at 3.49 percent.

CAR

Under Basel III, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio as of March 31, 2022, were 18.54 percent and 15.24 percent respectively. Additionally, the bank held Rs 5,012 crore of COVID provisions, not considered for CAR calculation providing a cushion of 60 bps over the reported CAR. The book value per equity share increased from Rs 332 as of March 31, 2021, to Rs 375 as of March 31, 2022.

Fee income

Fee income for Q4FY22 grew 11 percent YoY and 12 percent QoQ to Rs 3,758 crore. Retail fees grew 14 percent YoY and 14 percent QOQ; and constituted 66 percent of the bank's total fee income. Retail assets (excluding cards) fees grew 41 percent YoY and 16 percent QoQ.

The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 7 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ. The trading profits and miscellaneous income for the quarter stood at Rs 231 crore and Rs 234 crore respectively. Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q4FY22 stood at Rs 4,223 crore, up 19 percent YOY and 10 percent QOQ.

Specific loan loss provisions for Q4FY22 were Rs 602 crore compared to Rs 790 crore in Q3FY22. The bank has not utilized Covid provisions during the quarter. The Bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 12,428 crore at the end of Q4FY22.

"It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.77 percent as of March 31, 2022. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 132 percent of GNPA as of March 31, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Credit cost for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, stood at 0.32 percent, declining by 116 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ.

Dividend