Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 54% YoY to Rs 4,117.8 crore, NII rises 17%; beats estimates

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,117.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,677.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,879.8 crore for the quarter under review.

The bank's operating profit for the quarter grew 13 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ to Rs 6,466 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 17 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to Rs 8,819 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 stood at 3.49 percent.

Fee income for Q4FY22 grew 11 percent YoY and 12 percent QoQ to Rs 3,758 crore. Retail fees grew 14 percent YoY and 14 percent QOQ; and constituted 66 percent of the bank's total fee income. Retail assets (excluding cards) fees grew 41 percent YoY and 16 percent QoQ.

The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 7 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ. The trading profits and miscellaneous income for the quarter stood at Rs 231 crore and Rs 234 crore respectively. Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q4FY22 stood at Rs 4,223 crore, up 19 percent YOY and 10 percent QOQ.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 779.95, up by Rs 18.35, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.