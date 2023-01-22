homeearnings News

Axis Bank Q3 earnings preview | Net interest margin set to rise; Street to watch credit cost commentary

Axis Bank Q3 earnings preview | Net interest margin set to rise; Street to watch credit cost commentary

2 Min(s) Read

By Abhishek Kothari  Jan 22, 2023 5:39:04 PM IST (Updated)

The Axis Bank Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to improve both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter when the private lender announces its third-quarter earnings on January 23. According to Phillip Capital estimates, loan growth is expected to be at 15.4 percent year-over-year and 5 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Private sector lender Axis Bank will announce its third quarter performance on Monday, January 23. Sector watchers, who spoke to CNBC-TV18 said that when analysing the financial performance of a bank, investors should keep an eye on several key metrics.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rage-applying — what is this workplace trend with GenZ and is it really new

Jan 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Firstly, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to improve both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. According to Phillip Capital estimates, loan growth is expected to be at 15.4 percent year-over-year and 5 percent quarter-over-quarter.
Phillip Capital Estimate*NIM (%)
Q3FY23*4.05
Q2FY233.96
Q1FY233.6
Q4FY223.49
Q3FY223.53
According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the bank is expected to see strong growth. with net Interest Income (NII) expected at Rs 10,948.3 crore, which is a year-on-year increase of 26.5 percent (5.7 percent QoQ).
Also Read | Axis Bank expects RBI to hike lending rates by 25 bps in February policy
The net profit is expected to be at Rs 5472.7 crore, which is an increase of 51.4 percent annually and 2.7 percent versus the previous quarter.
The total watchlist for the bank is expected to be at Rs 7,987 crore, which represents 1.09 percent of the bank's loans. Additionally, the restructured book is expected to be at Rs 2,996 crore, representing 0.41 percent of the bank's loans.
The asset quality is also expected to improve marginally, with Phillip Capital estimating Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 2.4 perent quarter-over-quarter, compared to 2.5 percent in the previous quarter.
Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: Profit and net interest income jump over 30%
Slippages are estimated to be at Rs 3,500 crore versus Rs 3,383 crore in the previous quarter. Investors will also closely watch the management commentary on the bank's outlook with respect to growth and credit cost.
Also Read | ICICI Bank Q3 profit and net interest income rise by 34%
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Jan 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Axis bankEarnings preview

Next Article

ICICI Bank Q3 profit and net interest income rise by 34%, beat Street estimates