Axis Bank Q3 earnings preview | Net interest margin set to rise; Street to watch credit cost commentary

The Axis Bank Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to improve both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter when the private lender announces its third-quarter earnings on January 23. According to Phillip Capital estimates, loan growth is expected to be at 15.4 percent year-over-year and 5 percent quarter-over-quarter.
Private sector lender Axis Bank will announce its third quarter performance on Monday, January 23. Sector watchers, who spoke to CNBC-TV18 said that when analysing the financial performance of a bank, investors should keep an eye on several key metrics.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off
Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested
Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rage-applying — what is this workplace trend with GenZ and is it really new
Jan 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Firstly, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to improve both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. According to Phillip Capital estimates, loan growth is expected to be at 15.4 percent year-over-year and 5 percent quarter-over-quarter.
|Phillip Capital Estimate*
|NIM (%)
|Q3FY23*
|4.05
|Q2FY23
|3.96
|Q1FY23
|3.6
|Q4FY22
|3.49
|Q3FY22
|3.53
According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the bank is expected to see strong growth. with net Interest Income (NII) expected at Rs 10,948.3 crore, which is a year-on-year increase of 26.5 percent (5.7 percent QoQ).
The net profit is expected to be at Rs 5472.7 crore, which is an increase of 51.4 percent annually and 2.7 percent versus the previous quarter.
The total watchlist for the bank is expected to be at Rs 7,987 crore, which represents 1.09 percent of the bank's loans. Additionally, the restructured book is expected to be at Rs 2,996 crore, representing 0.41 percent of the bank's loans.
The asset quality is also expected to improve marginally, with Phillip Capital estimating Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 2.4 perent quarter-over-quarter, compared to 2.5 percent in the previous quarter.
Slippages are estimated to be at Rs 3,500 crore versus Rs 3,383 crore in the previous quarter. Investors will also closely watch the management commentary on the bank's outlook with respect to growth and credit cost.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Jan 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!