Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit spikes 224% YoY to Rs 3,614 crore, beats estimates

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday reported a 224 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,614 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,116.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,185 crore for the quarter under review.

The bank’s operating profit for the quarter grew 17 percent YoY and 4 percent QoQ to Rs 6,162 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 17 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ to Rs 8,653 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY22 improved by 14 bps QoQ to 3.53 percent.

The fee income for Q3FY22 grew 15 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ to Rs 3,344 crore. Retail fees grew 16 percent YOY and 6 percent QOQ; and constituted 65 percent of the bank's total fee income. Retail card fees grew 21 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ. The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 13 percent YoY.

The trading profits and miscellaneous income for the quarter stood at Rs 367 crore and Rs 130 crore respectively. Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q3FY22 stood at Rs 3,840 crore, up 31 percent YoY and 1 percent QoQ.

Specific loan loss provisions for Q3FY22 were Rs 790 crore compared to Rs 927 crore in Q2FY22. The bank has not utilized Covid provisions during the quarter. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 13,404 crores at the end of Q3FY22.

"It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 2.03 percent as of December 31, 2021," the bank said.

On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 130 percent of GNPA as of December 31, 2021. Credit cost for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, stood at 0.44 percent, declining by 258 bps Y0Y and 10 bps QOQ.

Net Interest Income for 9MFY22 grew 12 percent YoY to Rs 24,313 crore from Rs 21,684 crore. Fee income grew 26 percent YoY to Rs 9,242 crore. Operating profit grew by 5 percent to Rs 18,276 crore from Rs 17,391 crore in 9MFY21. Total provisions for 9MFY22 stood at Rs 6,372 crore, down 48 percent over the same period last fiscal.

The bank's balance sheet grew 20 percent YoY and stood at Rs 11,13,066 crore as of December 31, 2021. The total deposits grew by 22 percent YoY on a quarterly average balance (QAB) basis and 20 percent YoY on a period-end basis.

On QAB basis, savings account deposits grew 24 percent YoY and 4 percent QoQ, current account deposits grew 27 percent YOo and 13 percent QoQ; and retail term deposits (RTD) grew 12 percent YoY and 1 percent QoQ.

On QAB basis, CASA and RTD deposits put together grew 18 percent YoY and 4 percent QoQ. On QAB basis, the share of CASA plus RTD deposits in total deposits stood at 83 percent as of December 31, 2021.

The bank's advances grew 17 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ to Rs 6,64,866 crore as of December 31, 2021. The bank's loan to deposit ratio stood at 86 percent. Retail loans grew 18 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ to Rs 3,67,494 crore and accounted for 55 percent of the net advances of the bank.

The share of secured retail loans was 80 percent, with home loans comprising 37 percent of the retail book. Disbursements in the retail segment were up 37 percent YoY and 19 percent QoQ. SME loan book grew 20 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ to Rs 67,909 crore.

96 percent of the SME book is secured with predominantly working capital financing, and is well diversified across geographies and sectors. Corporate loan book grew 13 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ to Rs 2,29,462 crore. 87 percent of the corporate book is now rated A- and above with 92 percent of incremental sanctions in Q3FY22 being to corporates rated A- and above.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, "As part of our digital strategy, we continue to focus on ‘OPEN’ Banking initiatives to enhance user experience through constant innovation in our offerings to both Retail and Corporate Banking customers.

Our integrated ‘One Axis’ approach has supported many corporates, some of which have also figured in the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500

List launched last month. In Retail, we continue our growth focus, with the economy turning around and the limited impact of the virus. We are optimistic about the future and plan to leverage every sustainable growth opportunity that is available to us."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 704.35, down by Rs 8.25, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)