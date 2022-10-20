Axis Bank’s interest income growth likely to be the highest in over 7 years | Earnings Preview

By CNBCTV18.com

Private sector lender Axis Bank will report its quarterly earnings for the July to September period on Thursday. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 suggest that the lender will likely see solid profit growth in loans and net interest income.

The bank's net interest income for the second quarter of the fiscal is likely to jump 23.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,799.6 crore, the highest in 29 quarters. During the previous fiscal year, the lender's NII was recorded at Rs 7,900.3 crore in the same quarter.

According to poll estimates, Axis Bank's profit for the three months will likely come in at Rs 4,343.7 crore, up 38 percent from Rs 3,133.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The lender's net interest margin is likely to improve sequentially to 3.71 percent versus 3.6 percent in June ended quarter, according to brokerage firm CLSA. This may come from the lender passing on policy rate hikes onto its loan rates. This means the lender has disbursed more loans and earned more from them during the quarter.

The brokerage expects the bank to witness loan growth of 16.1 percent on a year-on-year basis and 3 percent when compared quarterly. "However, this will partially be compensated by better NIMs–given rate transmission, we expect front-ended NIM expansion for the bank," analysts at Elara Securities Ltd wrote in a note.

However, the bank's asset quality may deteriorate marginally sequentially as CLSA estimates suggest gross non-performing assets (GNPA) shall come in at 2.91 percent against 2.76 percent in the previous quarter.