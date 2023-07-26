Axis Bank Q1 Results | Profit rises 41% to Rs 5,797 crore, misses estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 976.85, up by Rs 14.00, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 40.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 5,797 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Axis Bank posted a net profit of Rs 4,125.3 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 5,961.1 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 27.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,958 crore from Rs 9,384 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 1.96 percent in the June quarter against 2.02 percent in the March quarter. Net NPA came at 0.41 percent against 0.39 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 18,158.2 crore against Rs 18,604.2 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), whereas net NPA came at Rs 3,703.6 crore against Rs 3,558.9 crore quarter-on-quarter.

The Axis Bank's operating profit for the quarter grew 50 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,814 crore. The core operating profit for the first quarter grew 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,295 crore.

Fee income for the quarter grew 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,488 crore. Retail fees grew 37 percent year-on-year and 1 percent quarter-on-quarter and constituted 70 percent of the bank's total fee income. Retail cards and payments fees grew 53 percent year-on-year and 17 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Retail assets (excluding cards and payments) fee grew 22 percent year-on-year. The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,342 crore. The trading gains for the quarter stood at `519 crore; miscellaneous income in the first quarter stood at Rs 80 crore.

Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit, and miscellaneous income) for the first quarter grew 74 percent year-on-year and 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,087 crore.

Provision and contingencies for the first quarter stood at Rs 1,035 crore. Specific loan loss provisions for the first quarter stood at Rs 1,146 crore. The Bank has not utilized Covid provisions during the quarter.

The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,848 crore at the end of the first quarter. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 145 percent of GNPA as on June 30, 2023. Credit cost for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at 0.50 percent.

As on June 30, 2023, the bank had a network of 4,945 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,754 centres.