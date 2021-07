Private sector Axis Bank on Monday reported a 94 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,160 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 20201.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,112 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 2,575.1 crore for the quarter under review.

