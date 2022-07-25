Axis Bank Q1 net zooms 91%, income from fees grows 34%

Axis Bank on July 25 reported a 91 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,125.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the private sector bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,160.2 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,595.4 crore for the quarter under review.
The bank's core operating profit for the quarter grew 17 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ to Rs 6,554 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 21 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ to Rs 9,384 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter stood at 3.60 percent, up 14 bps YoY and 11 bps QoQ.
The fee income for the first quarter grew 34 percent YoY to Rs 3,576 crore. Retail fees grew 43 percent YoY and constituted 66 percent of the bank's total fee income. Retail assets (excluding cards and payments) fees grew 81 percent YoY. Retail cards and payment fees grew 62 percent YoY.
The corporate and commercial banking fees together grew 19 percent YoY. The trading loss for the quarter stood at Rs 667 crore compared to trading gains of Rs 556 crore in Q1 FY22
Miscellaneous income in the first quarter stood at Rs 90 crore. Overall, non-interest income (comprising fees, trading profit, and miscellaneous income) for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,999 crore.
Specific loan loss provisions for the first quarter were Rs 777 crore compared to Rs 602 crore in Q4FY22. The bank has not utilised its COVID provisions during the quarter. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard plus additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,830 crore at the end of the first quarter.
These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.70 percent as of June 30, 2022. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific plus standard plus additional plus COVID provisions) stands at 134 percent of GNPA as of June 30, 2022.
The bank's balance sheet grew 14 percent YoY and stood at Rs 11,52,580 crore as of June 30, 2022. The total deposits grew by 14 percent YoY on a quarterly average balance (QAB) basis and 13 percent YoY on a period-end basis.