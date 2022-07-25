Axis Bank Q1 net zooms 91%, income from fees grows 34%

Axis Bank on July 25 reported a 91 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,125.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the private sector bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,160.2 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,595.4 crore for the quarter under review.

The bank's core operating profit for the quarter grew 17 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ to Rs 6,554 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 21 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ to Rs 9,384 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter stood at 3.60 percent, up 14 bps YoY and 11 bps QoQ.

The fee income for the first quarter grew 34 percent YoY to Rs 3,576 crore. Retail fees grew 43 percent YoY and constituted 66 percent of the bank's total fee income. Retail assets (excluding cards and payments) fees grew 81 percent YoY. Retail cards and payment fees grew 62 percent YoY.

The corporate and commercial banking fees together grew 19 percent YoY. The trading loss for the quarter stood at Rs 667 crore compared to trading gains of Rs 556 crore in Q1 FY22

Miscellaneous income in the first quarter stood at Rs 90 crore. Overall, non-interest income (comprising fees, trading profit, and miscellaneous income) for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,999 crore.

Specific loan loss provisions for the first quarter were Rs 777 crore compared to Rs 602 crore in Q4FY22. The bank has not utilised its COVID provisions during the quarter. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard plus additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,830 crore at the end of the first quarter.

These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.70 percent as of June 30, 2022. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific plus standard plus additional plus COVID provisions) stands at 134 percent of GNPA as of June 30, 2022.

The bank's balance sheet grew 14 percent YoY and stood at Rs 11,52,580 crore as of June 30, 2022. The total deposits grew by 14 percent YoY on a quarterly average balance (QAB) basis and 13 percent YoY on a period-end basis.

The bank's advances grew 14 percent YoY to Rs 7,01,130 crore as of June 30, 2022. The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 87 percent. Retail loans grew 25 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ to Rs 4,12,683 crore and accounted for 59 percent of the net advances of the bank. The share of secured retail loans was 79 percent, with home loans comprising 35 percent of the retail book.

CAR

As of June 30, 2022, the Capital Adequacy Ratio and CET1 ratio including profit for the first quarter were 17.83 percent and 15.16 percent respectively. Additionally, the Bank held Rs 5,012 crore of COVID provisions, not considered for CAR calculation, providing a cushion of 58 bps over the reported CAR. The Book value per equity share increased from Rs 339 as of June 30, 2021, to Rs 389 as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the bank's reported gross NPA and net NPA levels were 2.76 percent and 0.64 percent respectively as against 2.82 percent and 0.73 percent as of March 31, 2022. Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 3,684 crore, compared to Rs 3,981 crore in Q4FY22 and Re 6,518 crores in Q1FY22.

Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were Rs 2,957 crore. Consequently, the net slippages in NPAs (before write-offs) for the quarter of Rs 727 crore as compared to Rs 218 crore in Q4FY22 and Rs 3,976 crore in Q1FY22. The net slippages in retail and CBG stood at Rs 869 crore, and Rs 38 crore respectively and net slippages in corporate were negative Rs 180 crore.

In addition to recoveries and upgrades previously mentioned, recoveries from written-off accounts were Rs 744 crore. Hence on aggregate, the slippages were lower than recoveries, upgrades, and collections from written-off accounts. The bank in the quarter wrote off NPAs aggregating Rs 1,513 crore.

As of June 30, 2022, the bank's provision coverage, as a proportion of gross NPAs stood at 77 percent, as compared to 70 percent as of June 30, 2021, and 75 percent as of March 31, 2022.

The fund based outstanding of standard restructured loans implemented under the resolution framework for COVID-19-related stress (Covid 1.0 and Covid 2.0) declined during the quarter and as of June 30, 2022, stood at Rs 3,402 crore translates to 0.45 percent of the gross customer assets. The bank carries a provision of 24 percent on restructured loans, which is in excess of regulatory limits.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 728.20, down by Rs 2.75, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.