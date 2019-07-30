Axis Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 1,370 crore; misses estimates

Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,370 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 701.09 crore.

Axis Bank Q1 results

CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,897.2 crore for the quarter under review.

Shares of Axis Bank ended at Rs 706.55, down Rs 13.10, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.