Axis Bank Q1 Preview: Profit may surge by 44%, asset quality likely to remain stable

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Axis Bank's net interest income (NII) is projected to increase by 28.1 percent, reaching Rs 12,018.1 crore, compared to Rs 9,384 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the net interest margin (NIM) is anticipated to decline to approximately 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Investors and market observers will also be closely monitoring the management's commentary on growth outlook and credit costs.

Axis Bank is set to announce its earnings for the June quarter on Wednesday (July 26).

Additionally, the profit after tax is expected to witness a surge of 44.5 percent, amounting to Rs 5,961.1 crore, in contrast to Rs 4,125.3 crore during the corresponding period last year.

As the first quarter is typically weaker for all lenders, there is an anticipation of a rise in non-performing asset (NPA) provisions on a sequential basis.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal predicts a loan growth of 22-24 percent year on year and 2.9 percent quarter on quarter. Additionally, the firm foresees the gross NPA ratio at 2.1 percent, as opposed to 2 percent in the previous quarter.

