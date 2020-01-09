Avenue Supermarts Q3FY20 revenue expected to go up 22%: CNBC-TV18 poll

Avenue Supermarts, which does business under the DMart brand, will announce its third quarter (Q3) earnings for 2019-20 on Saturday. The company’s stock has gone up over 27 year-to-date. Stock of the hypermarkets chain, founded by Radhakishan Damani in 2002, on Thursday closed 2.82 percent up at Rs 1,880.55 on the NSE.

According to CNBC-TV18 poll, DMart Q3FY20e revenue is expected to go up 22 percent to Rs 6,640 crore in this quarter compared to Rs 5,450.9 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue growth in Q2FY20 was at 22.1 percent.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to grow at 26 percent to 571 crore in this quarter against Rs 453.3 crore in the same quarter last year, the poll suggested.

DMart’s profit after tax (PAT) will grow 38.5 percent to 356 crore against 257.1 crore in the said quarter, it predicted.

The company’s revenue growth in the Q1FY19, Q2FY19, Q3FY19, Q4FY19, and Q1FY20 had been at 26.7 percent, 38.9 percent, 33 percent, 32.1 percent, and 26.8 percent, respectively.

CNBC-TV18 poll found that the company may add six new stores this year.