Business
Avenue Supermarts Q3FY20 revenue expected to go up 22%: CNBC-TV18 poll
Updated : January 09, 2020 06:34 PM IST
Stock of hypermarkets chain Avenue Supermarts, founded by Radhakishan Damani in 2002, on Thursday closed 2.82 percent up at Rs 1,880.55 on the NSE.
CNBC-TV18 poll: The company’s revenue growth in Q2FY20 was at 22.1 percent.
CNBC-TV18 poll: DMart’s profit after tax (PAT) is expected to grow 38.5 percent to 356 crore against 257.1 crore in the said quarter.
