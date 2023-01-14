Avenue Supermarts Q3 Result: Operating performance misses estimates on higher expenses

DMart's net profit increased 9 percent from last year to Rs 641 crore, which was marginally lower than the expectation of Rs 665 crore.

The company's operating profit or EBITDA for the quarter increased 11.4 percent from last year to Rs 965.3 crore. The figure is below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,027 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin also declined 100 basis points to 8.6 percent from 9.6 percent during the same period last year. Margin declined due to higher expenses, which rose 26 percent compared to the same period last year.

The total number of stores stood at 306 as of December 31, up from 302 a quarter earlier. The company has added 22 stores so far in the current financial year.

DMart ready has further expanded operations in four new cities while it continues to deepen its presence in the existing 18 cities. The company is also in the process of commencing a pharmacy shop-in-shop through one of its subsidiaries at one of its stores. The project is currently in the pilot phase.

For the overall brick and mortar business, FMCG and staples segment outperformed general merchandise and apparel segments, which reflected in the company's gross margin, which declined from the year-ago period. Discretionary, non-FMCG sales did not do as well as expected during the quarter.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts have declined 15 percent from their 52-week high.