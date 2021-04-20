Automobile sector expected to maintain top speed driven by sustained volume growth in Q4FY21

A sustained volume recovery and stable margins weighed by commodity cost inflation are likely to be the highlights of the automobile sector in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Nifty Auto index gave 7 percent returns in Q4FY21, largely in line with the broader index as commodity cost inflation and moderating growth trends across two-wheelers have tempered stock price returns, after strong outperformance in the first half of FY21.

The automobile sector volume recovery continued in Q4FY21 with the strong momentum seen in retail sales in tractors, passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) sequentially. However, two-wheeler retail sales were marginally lower versus the last quarter.

Meanwhile, analysts expect a recovery in EBITDA margins to sustain as price hikes, operating leverage, and cost-cutting measures offset the impact of commodity cost inflation.

The commodity prices over the past six months are up sharply - aluminum (+26 percent), copper (+32 percent), crude (+55 percent), steel (+55 percent).

Bajaj Auto has highlighted that the impact on margins will be 300-400 bps, while most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have also underlined similar views, with margin impact varying between 200-400 bps due to commodity price rise.

"The EBITDA margin for our OEM (ex-JLR) Universe is likely to expand 280 bp YoY to 11.4 percent (-70bp QoQ), led by price hikes, lower discounts, cost-cutting, and operating leverage benefits. All companies (ex-Bajaj Auto) are expected to see YoY growth on a low base and marginal QoQ decline due to commodity cost pressure," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said.

While the demand momentum sustained in PVs and tractors, MHCVs reflected strong volume recovery. This is attributable to positive agri economics, a shift to private transport (from public), and the easing of credit policy by financiers.

However, analysts see near-term uncertainties for the auto sector in the form of supply-side disruption due to the global shortage of semi-conductors, sharp commodity cost inflation, offset by price increases, and risk to demand.

"We expect volume recovery in all segments to sustain in FY22, with core demand growing 5–7 percent for 2Ws/PVs/tractors, supported by the benefit of a low base over April–August 2020. For 3Ws and CVs, we expect a sharp recovery in FY22," Motilal Oswal added.

The brokerage revised its FY22E EPS estimates to factor in commodity cost inflation and the risk from electric vehicles.

It upgraded Mahindra CIE Automotive, Motherson Sumi Systems, and CEAT, whereas downgraded TVS Motors.

"Valuations reflect sustained demand in 4QFY21, leaving a limited margin for safety from any negative surprises. Hence, we prefer companies with: a) higher visibility in terms of a demand recovery, b) a strong competitive positioning, c) margin drivers, and d) balance sheet strength," Motilal Oswal said.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India are its top OEM picks. Among the auto component stocks, it prefers Endurance Technologies and Motherson Sumi Systems.