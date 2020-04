The persistent slowdown in the Indian automobile sector has deepened following the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, which has led to production halt and virtually zero sales.

Automobile companies would witness a slump in revenues in the fourth quarter of FY20, while recovery is expected to be protracted and depend on external support even after the lockdown is lifted, analysts suggest.

Edelweiss Securities expects gross margins of auto companies in the March quarter to turn adverse due to a number of reasons. These include a spike in metal prices, cost pressures due to the BSVI implementation and limited ability to pass it on, inventorisation and OEMs retaining any cost benefit

“However pricing discipline among players is likely to provide some margin cushion. This, coupled with sharp negative operating leverage, is expected to weigh on EBITDA margins, which are expected to dip in around 100- 800 bps YoY range for OEMs and around 100-450 bps YoY for auto ancillaries. Staff costs could surprise positively,” Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

Among OEMs, the largest passenger carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is expected to see deterioration in operating margins by around 160 bps QoQ driven by adverse mix, lower share of diesel vehicles; spiking commodity costs and negative operating leverage.

Tata Motors' revenue is likely to fall 24 percent YoY due to weakness across India and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). EBITDA margin at 9.5 percent, down around 100 bps, QoQ is expected to find some support from the management’s proven ability to control costs across India and JLR, Edelweiss Securities said.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) revenues are expected to decline by around 40 percent YoY, led by a sharp volume decline across all its vehicle categories. Consequently, EBITDA margin at 12.1 percent, is expected to decline around 1.4 percent YoY, offset by a better mix, higher share of tractors and stable three-wheeler contribution.

Among two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp is expected to witness a revenue decline of 20 percent as volumes failed to pick up. EBITDA margin is expected at around 13 percent -- down around 200 bps QoQ -- due to negative operating leverage as well as efforts to normalize inventory, offset marginally by cost focus and improved realizations (higher share of BSVI vehicles).

The broking house expects Bajaj Auto revenues to decline 12 percent YoY, as weak volume growth is cushioned by improvement in realisations (BSVI transition). Margin is expected to be at 15.5 percent, however, pressure due to negative operating leverage is expected to be offset slightly due to strong cost focus, stable share of three-wheeler and well managed BSIV inventory levels.

Meanwhile, for auto ancillaries, loss of production would lead to cut down on capital expenditure in FY21.

“Large scale OEM plant closures in North American and European market led to disruption in supply chain management which may impact auto ancillaries business in a big way. We also believe post lock down restarting of the plant and setting of supply chain management would take time for auto ancillary companies,” IDBI Capial said in a note.

Delay in payments by OEMs, coupled with higher fixed cost would increase the working capital days for auto-ancillary companies, which may impact the small and mid-cap companies the most, it added.

Going ahead, sustained recovery, partially driven by base effect, is only likely from the festive season. Over the medium to long term, brokerages expect volumes of two-wheeler companies to recover faster than Passenger Vehicles, given that two-wheeler are still considered utility goods in India.