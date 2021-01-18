  • SENSEX
Auto sector Q3 preview: Volume recovery to boost earnings; high commodity prices may limit gains

Updated : January 18, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Base commodity price inflation is likely to have a 350-400 bps gross impact over the next 2-3 quarters.
The impact of inflation is seen to be offset due to price increases, lower discounts, cost-cutting and operating leverage.
