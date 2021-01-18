Auto sector Q3 preview: Volume recovery to boost earnings; high commodity prices may limit gains

The volume recovery for Indian automobile manufacturers continued in the third quarter of FY21. Strong momentum was witnessed in retail sales of tractors and passenger vehicles (PV), whereas the same for two-wheelers was marginally lower than last year.

The December quarter witnessed a rise in commodity prices and experts suggest that the impact of base commodity prices would reflect in the P&L from Q3FY21 onward. Base commodity price inflation is likely to have a 350-400 bps gross impact over the next two-three quarters.

However, the impact of inflation is seen to be offset through a number of measures taken by OEMs including price increases, lower discounts, cost-cutting and operating leverage.

Thus, despite the initial impact of commodity cost inflation, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects recovery in EBITDA margins to continue for the second straight quarter. EBITDA margins for OEM (ex-JLR) is likely to expand 200 bps YoY to 12.2 percent (+50 bps QoQ).

However, two-wheeler players like Hero MotoCorp (-150 bps YoY), Eicher Motor (-130 bps YoY) and Bajaj Auto (-40 bps YoY) would see a YoY decline.

Meanwhile, demand recovery has been stronger than expected across segments (excluding three-wheelers). This is attributable to pent-up demand, positive agri economics, and a shift to private from public transport. This has led to a consistent upgrade in volume estimates.

The brokerage firm expects the volume recovery in all segments to sustain in FY22, with core demand growing 5-7 percent for 2Ws/PVs/Tractors, supported by the benefit of low base of Apr-Aug’20. For 3Ws and CVs, we expect a sharp recovery in FY22.

With expected volume recovery, the operating leverage is likely to return. Fixed costs are estiated to reduce by 200-220 bps over FY21E, led by cost saving measures and operating leverage benefits, thus driving the profitability.

However, the brokerage sees near-term uncertainties in the form of: a) supply-side disruption due to a global shortage of semi-conductors, b) sharp commodity cost inflation, led price increases, and c) risk to demand.

Motilal Oswal prefers companies with higher visibility in terms of demand recovery, a strong competitive positioning, margin drivers and balance sheet strength. It prefers plays on global PVs due to stronger recovery owing to support from governments.