Auto Auto sector Q3 preview: Volume recovery to boost earnings; high commodity prices may limit gains Updated : January 18, 2021 04:39 PM IST Base commodity price inflation is likely to have a 350-400 bps gross impact over the next 2-3 quarters. The impact of inflation is seen to be offset due to price increases, lower discounts, cost-cutting and operating leverage.