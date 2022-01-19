Auto Q3 earnings preview: Street expects weakness due to chip shortage, higher raw material prices

It is going to be a weak quarter for the auto sector this time around because of multiple reasons. One, there has been a global semiconductor shortage that has hit production of OEMs, two - the demand has been quite weak, especially in the festive season, and especially in mass market segments like two-wheelers and the entry level car segment.

It is going to be a weak quarter for the auto sector this time around because of multiple reasons. One, there has been a global semiconductor shortage that has hit production of OEMs, two - the demand has been quite weak, especially in the festive season, and especially in mass market segments like two-wheelers and the entry level car segment.

Also higher raw material prices have hit margins and continue to do so and there has been a very tepid recovery in the rural markets.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more

details.