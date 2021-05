Aurobindo Pharma will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings on Monday. Revenue is expected to grow about 4 percent, margins are expected to remain flat at 21 percent and profit is seen at Rs 854 crore.

Year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth is expected to be in single digits, US sales are expected to decline by 4-6 percent due to the divestment of Natrol. Global injectable business is likely to aid revenue despite the OVID-19 related challenges.