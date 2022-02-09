Aurobindo Pharma Q3 results: Net profit dips 79.5% YoY to Rs 604.2 crore, misses estimates

Drug major Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported a 79.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 604.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,947.9 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 765.6 crore for the quarter under review. Total revenue for the quarter drops 5.7 percent YoY to Rs 6,002.2 crore from Rs 6,364.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 25.7 percent to Rs 1,016.2 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 1,368.5 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 16.9 percent in Q3 FY22 as compared to 21.5 percent in Q3FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

Formulation revenue for continuing operations for the quarter decreased by 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 4,992.2 crore and accounted for 83.1 percent of total revenues. In Q3 FY22, US revenue (Ex Natrol) decreased by 4.4 percent YoY to Rs 2,745.2 crore and accounted for 45.7 percent of consolidated revenues. Europe revenue in Q3 FY22 posted a growth of 1.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,694.3 crore. Europe formulations accounted for 28 percent of consolidated revenues.

ARV business revenue for Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 155.7 crore compared to Rs 443.4 crore in Q3 FY21, a decrease of 64.9 percent YoY and improved 7.4 percent QoQ, accounting for 2.6 percent of total revenues. We are seeing improving trends now and expect a recovery from Q4 FY22 onwards, the company said.

The revenue from growth markets formulations in Q3 FY22 was largely flat on a YoY basis and grew by 2.8 percent QoQ to Rs 397 crore and accounted for 6.6 percent of revenue. In Q3 FY22, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business posted a revenue of Rs 1,010.0 crore and contributed 16.8 percent to the consolidated revenues.

The company said its board has approved a third interim dividend of 150 percent, Rs 1.50 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22.

K Nithyananda Reddy, the vice-chairman and managing director said, "The quarter’s performance was impacted by high input and freight costs, that weighed on profitability. However, our business was resilient in delivering steady revenues, led by API business benefitting from improved demand for our key products.

We made progress in optimizing our working capital during the quarter which has strengthened our balance sheet further. We remain committed to resolve the regulatory issues affecting some of our facilities and are continuing to make steady progress in our complex generic product development plans. As a company, we are focused on executing on our key growth drivers to drive sustained improvement in profitability and enhance stakeholder value."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma ended at Rs 655.25, up by Rs 5.20, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.