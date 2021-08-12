Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 4% revenue growth

Aurobindo Pharma will report its Q1 earnings on August 12. If you look at Aurobindo majority of its sales actually come in from the US as well as regulated markets, it barely has an India exposure as well. So that is the reason why Aurobindo would become an interesting set of numbers to watch out for.

So overall revenue is expected to grow around 4 percent, EBITDA is expected to grow around 3 percent odd with margins maintained at around 21 percent and a profit growth of around five percent odd.

So now expectations at the US business is expected to be flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis. It could decline year-on-year because they had Natrol, their US division which they sold off so there will be a decline year-on-year.

The market is expecting to see a recovery in volume but I am going to see that big word US price pressure, you know that phrase which has impacted Lupin, Cadila Healthcare, Dr. Reddys, all of them across the board and that is what the market will watch out for what is the price pressure for Aurobindo and the injectables business.

Remember, injectables is a big growth driver expected to be over the next couple of years for Aurobindo how it does this quarter. It was a marginal recovery that we saw in the previous quarter.

Separately, margins are expected to be maintained at 21 percent.

