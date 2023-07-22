AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Net profit grows by 44% YoY to Rs 387 Crore

The bank also launched RuPay Business Credit cards for its MSME customers, and the Corporate Salary account opening journey was successfully launched on the bank's video banking platform.

AU Small Finance Bank Limited announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 on Tuesday, with profitability surging by 44 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The net profit surged to Rs 387 crore, marking a 44 percent YoY growth compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The substantial rise in net interest income (NII) by 28 percent YoY, amounting to Rs 1,246 crore during Q1'FY24, further contributed to the bank's overall profitability.

The bank also launched RuPay Business Credit cards for its MSME customers, and the Corporate Salary account opening journey was successfully launched on the bank's video banking platform.

The bank's lending portfolio was well-diversified, with Vehicle Loans accounting for 33 percent, and Secured Business Loans (SBL), Home Loans , and Commercial Banking Loans contributed 30 percent, seven percent, and 21 percent, respectively.

The bank's asset quality improved YoY, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 1.76 percent in Q1'FY24 compared to 1.96 percent in Q1'FY23. However, on a QoQ basis, GNPA increased by 10bps from 1.66 percent as of Q4'FY23, which is a normal seasonal trend for Q1. Net NPA stood at 0.55 percent of Net advances in Q1'FY24, compared to 0.56 percent in Q1'FY23, reflecting the bank's effective risk management practices.

The bank's credit card segment crossed a significant milestone, with over six lakh live credit cards issued, and the monthly spend reached Rs 1,250 crore in June 2023. Additionally, the AU 0101 digital banking app witnessed a surge in users, with the customer base reaching 21.6 lakh in Q1'FY24.