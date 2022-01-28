Attrition to stabilise in 1-2 quarters; eyeing acquisitions: Birlasoft

Birlasoft posted its Q3 earnings. The company reported an 18.2 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 114 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 96.4 crore in the October-December quarter of 2020. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew by 21.7 percent to Rs 1,071.9 crore, as compared to Rs 880.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

To discuss the Q3 numbers and get an insight into the company’s outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dharmender Kapoor, MD & CEO, Birlasoft.

On the company’s Q3 performance, Kapoor said that margin improved despite higher attrition. He expects attrition to stabilise in the next 1-2 quarters.

He said, “We are continuing to work on our attrition. We are continuing to look at how we get better talent access and there are a lot of initiatives that we have taken in the last two quarters which should start showing us the result and result in better EBITDA going forward.”

Setting its sight on revenue of $1 billion in FY25, Kapoor believes Birlasoft can achieve it via a mix of organic growth as well as acquisitions. In fact, the company is eyeing an acquisition which it expects to close this year itself. The acquisition is expected to contribute around $150-200 million to the company’s FY25 revenues.

He said, “We definitely are in the discussions. We have a strategy as to what we have to acquire, what kind of company we want to go after. We have looked at some of the candidates, but we have not identified one so far.”

Kapoor explained that their focus has now shifted to top 30 clients versus focus on top 20 earlier. He mentioned that the number of new deals has gone up for the company. However, Kapoor shared that pricing is always a slow process.

He said, “If I look at the pearls in the string, the same deal would be much bigger in size in terms of total contract value (TCV) number, but we cannot talk about the TCV number if we have not put that in the contract and that’s the reason the deal sizes are small, but I do not think that should be a concern for any company. The good part is the number of deals has increased and the new wins have increased and that is giving positive momentum to the market.”

(With PTI inputs)